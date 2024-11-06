Man learns sentenced after pleading guilty to charges connected to deadly head-on crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment after pleading guilty to charges connected to a deadly head-on crash back in June.

Leodegario Cruz Ortiz, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated homicide back in October, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, deputies responded on June 8 to a head-on crash on U.S. 127 south of Harris Road in Milford Road.

A Toyota Camry was traveling southbound when it went left of center and hit another car head-on. Christopher VanZant, 40, of Fountain City, Indiana, drove the other vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that Ortiz drove over 80 mph and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

A judge sentenced him to 11-16.5 years in prison, Cincinnati TV station WKRC reported.

Ortiz had been living in Hamilton illegally and did not have a valid U.S. Driver’s license with him, WXIX TV said.

VanZant was a well-known DJ in the Richmond and Cincinnati areas, his obituary said.

