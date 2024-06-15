Man facing felony charges after Butler County crash that killed 1, injured 2

BUTLER COUNTY — A man is facing felony charges after a crash in Butler County that killed one person and injured two others.

Around 3 a.m. June 8 Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 127 south of Harris Road in Milford Township.

News Center 7 previously reported that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on 127 when it went left of center and hit another car head-on.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Butler County

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 22-year-old Leodegario Cruz Ortiz from Mexico. Ortiz and his passenger were transported by Air Care to the UC hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car was identified as 40-year-old Christopher Vanzant of Fountain City, Indiana. Vanzant was declared dead on the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Ortiz was driving over 80 mph and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Ortiz did not have a valid U.S. Driver’s license. He is currently hospitalized and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a first-degree felony.





©2024 Cox Media Group