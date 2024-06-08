1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Butler County early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m. deputies and medics responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. 127, south of Harris Rd.

A Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on 127 when it went left of center and hit another car head-on, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and the passenger of the Toyota were trapped in the vehicle.

Once they were extricated they were both transported by AirCare to the University of Cincinnati with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was declared dead on the scene.

Speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash in the early stages of the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.





