93-year-old man reported missing in Greene County

XENIA — A 93-year-old Greene County man has been reported missing.
A missing adult alert was issued by the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center for 83-year-old Vernon Slone of Xenia.
Slone left his residence on Dee Anne Drive on foot around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and has not returned.
He suffers from dementia and requires medication, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Slone is a white male, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.
He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
If you see him, call or dial 911 or contact the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center at (937) 372-9901.
