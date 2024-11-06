UPDATE: School bus driver, 2 students injured after bus crashes into home in Randolph County

UNION CITY, Ind. — UPDATE @ 10:21 a.m.:

Three people were injured after a school bus crashed into a home in Randolph County.

Twenty-one students were on board the Randolph Eastern School Corporation bus at the time of the crash, according to representatives from the Union City Fire Department on the scene. Initially, we were told 19 students we on board.

The bus driver and two students were transported to a local hospital.

Multiple students were taken to a local hospital by their parents to be evaluated.

An elderly woman was home at the time of the crash. Firefighters said she was in her bed on the second floor, above where the bus made impact.

The crash caused structural damage to the home and a building collapse team is on the way to the scene.

INITIAL REPORT:

A school bus reportedly crashed into a building in Randolph County on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Hickory Street in Union City, Indiana, according to Randolph County dispatchers.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that the bus hit a home, but dispatchers could only confirm that it hit a building.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

