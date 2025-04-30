Area high school student awarded scholarship to attend any U.S. university for free

DAYTON — A Dayton Public Schools high school senior will have his choice to go to any four-year college or university in the U.S. for free.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School valedictorian Simeon Akins was awarded the Gates Scholarship. This scholarship is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Simeon is the 20th student in Dayton Public Schools history and the second from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School to be awarded this prestigious scholarship, according to a release from Dayton Public Schools.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two Dayton Public School students received this scholarship 10 years ago and Akins is the first to receive this honor since then.

The Gates Scholarship is a highly selective scholarship awarded to outstanding, Pell-eligible, minority high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, leadership ability, and personal resilience, according to The Gates Scholarship website.

“This honor is a testament to Simeon’s hard work, dedication, and limitless potential. We are incredibly proud of him and are excited to see the amazing impact he will continue to make in the world,” said Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools Dr. David Lawrence.

Akins will have his full cost of attendance covered, including tuition, fees, room, board, books, and transportation.

Akins plans to attend Belmont University in the fall and major in computer science or music production with a minor in art.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group