UPDATE: Stabbing in Dayton turns into homicide investigation

A stabbing reported in Dayton on Thursday morning is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police on the scene on Fernwood Avenue confirmed the homicide investigation.

A reported stabbing is under investigation in Dayton.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the first block of Fernwood Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher that a woman was stabbed in the leg and that she was bleeding a lot.

