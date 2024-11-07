UPDATE: Stabbing in Dayton turns into homicide investigation

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:42 a.m.:
A stabbing reported in Dayton on Thursday morning is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police on the scene on Fernwood Avenue confirmed the homicide investigation.
INITIAL REPORT:
A reported stabbing is under investigation in Dayton.
The stabbing was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the first block of Fernwood Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller told a dispatcher that a woman was stabbed in the leg and that she was bleeding a lot.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
