Deadline approaches for homeless encampment to be out of local park

SPRINGFIELD — The people living in a homeless camp must be out today before they are removed from a Springfield park.

News Center 7's Mason Fletcher is in Clark County as the deadline approaches this morning

As previously reported by News Center 7, the city says moving the encampment from Snyder Park will help people find housing.

Community Development Director Logan Cobbs said the city’s goal is to safely and respectfully remove the encampment from the park.

She added that the people living there were given an in-person warning about their removal, or a note was left on each tent.

The city has been in discussions about this issue for close to a year and deemed it necessary for health and safety reasons.

A man told News Center 7 heard about the city’s plan to remove them and had some questions.

“If they’re going to move them to a shelter, then more power to them. But if they’re not, then leave them be,” said Chris Torowski.

We will continue to update this story.

