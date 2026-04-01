Police investigating crash at Arby’s restaurant

ENGLEWOOD — Authorities are investigating a crash at an Arby’s restaurant in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at 705 S Main Street in Englewood around 10:40 p.m., a dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher couldn’t share additional details on this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group