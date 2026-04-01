Police investigating crash at Arby’s restaurant

ENGLEWOOD — Authorities are investigating a crash at an Arby’s restaurant in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.
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The crash was reported at 705 S Main Street in Englewood around 10:40 p.m., a dispatcher confirmed.
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The dispatcher couldn’t share additional details on this crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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