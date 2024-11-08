Sheriff’s office lieutenant on leave after political social media posts

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s officer lieutenant has been placed on leave after the community expressed concern over social media posts made by the lieutenant.

News Center 7 previously reported that Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Rodgers posted on his personal Facebook account saying he would factor in a person’s voting record, in regard to the presidential race, when responding to calls.

One post said, “I am sorry if you support the Democratic Party, I will not help you.”

In another post, Rodgers said he would find out, “Which of you supports the Democratic Party and I will not help you survive the end of days.”

After deleting the posts, Rodgers issued a statement apologizing to the community, the sheriff’s office, his colleagues, and his family.

He blamed the posts on documented side effects of a prescribed sleep medication. He said he does not remember making or deleting the posts.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office also apologized for Rodgers’ behavior and said he received a written reprimand for a violation of the department’s social media policy and will remain on duty.

Clark County Unit of the NAACP President Denise Williams called for Lt. Rodgers to be placed on leave. Many people in the community demanded that Lt. Rodgers be fired from the department.

Thursday, the Sheriff’s office confirmed that Rodgers was placed on leave and that the office had researched training opportunities to identify “deliberate and effective means to understand explicit and implicit biases and the problems they manifest.”

The Sheriff’s office said that the written reprimand was deemed appropriate due to Rodgers’ “reported prescribed medication, quick rebuke of the post and disassociation with that belief, and no awareness of previous conduct of this nature for the social media policy violation,” but that they continued to work on addressing any underlying issues.

“Many of the comments shared with our office have called for the termination of Lt. Rodgers and that while the public feels to be the only appropriate remedy, we must disagree with that administrative finding based on multiple factors. Lt Rodgers is currently on leave at this time and upon his return will begin the follow up training and work sanctions that will pave the way for delivery of law enforcement service that is fair and impartial that is demanded and required. Until we are satisfied that he has successfully completed his training & performance improvement plan, he will be on work restrictions. We standfast in our advancement of diversity, equality, inclusion with our workforce and within our community at the Sheriff’s Office.” — The Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

