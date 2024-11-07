Ohio teacher pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition charge involving student

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio high school teacher, and former high school football coach, pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition in Geauga County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Strongsville teacher Louis Cirino had a relationship with a student under 13 in Geauga County.

TRENDING STORIES:

WOIO-19 reports that the relationship took place from Dec. 21, 2009, to Dec. 20, 2010.

Cirino worked for West Geauga Local Schools from 2006 until 2017 when he resigned to accept a position in a different school district.

Chester Township Police officers arrested Cirino on April 12.

According to WOIO-19, Cirino remains out on bond until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

Strongsville City Schools placed Cirino on unpaid administrative leave in December 2023. He was also removed from his coaching position.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



