Store closures continue to impact people in the Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Miami Valley shoppers are wondering where they will shop as the list of store closures continues to grow.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is looking at the most recent closure announced and other store closures that have impacted Miami Valley Shoppers LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Family Dollar on North Main Street and Helena in Dayton has announced it will close.

The closure comes as we’ve seen Rite Aid, Big Lots, and Family Dollar stores close over the course of the year.

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy and Rite Aid closed stores across the country.

News Center 7 has reached out to Family Dollar to find out why they are closing the N Main Street location, we have not heard back from them.

It is unclear exactly when the store will close.

There’s 25 family dollar stores in Montgomery County, once the N Main Street location closes there is another on North Dixie and one further up Main Street.

