Officer, at least 1 other injured after crash involving Springfield police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD — A police officer and at least one other person were hospitalized after a crash in Springfield Thursday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred near the intersection of S York Street and Selma Road around 9:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved a Springfield Division of Police cruiser and one other car, according to the dispatcher.

Information on the severity of injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



