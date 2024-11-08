Officer, at least 1 other injured after crash involving Springfield police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD — A police officer and at least one other person were hospitalized after a crash in Springfield Thursday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred near the intersection of S York Street and Selma Road around 9:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Heard boom ... and she went down;’ Neighbors detail chaos after 2 dead in Dayton shooting
- More closures for beloved area restaurant chain
- 3 found dead inside Ohio home
The crash involved a Springfield Division of Police cruiser and one other car, according to the dispatcher.
Information on the severity of injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]