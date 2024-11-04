NAACP president calls for sheriff’s lieutenant to be placed on leave after political posts

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President calls for a sheriff’s office lieutenant who made controversial social media posts to be placed on leave.

News Center 7 broke this story on Friday, confirming Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Rodgers posted the messages to his personal Facebook account.

One post said, “I am sorry if you support the Democratic Party, I will not help you.” In another post, Rodgers said he would find out, “Which of you supports the Democratic Party and I will not help you survive the end of days.”

Rodgers is the supervisor of the sheriff’s office road patrol division.

Clark County Unit of the NAACP President Denise Williams said Rodger’s posts aren’t out of line from a political and racial standpoint.

“After everything that we have been through, we’re still going through, and we’re going to receive this kind of rhetoric?” Williams said.

