Local man arrested after troopers find 90 grams of cocaine in car

SCIOTO COUNTY — A Dayton man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers found nearly 100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Ohio on Sunday, according to a spokesperson from the patrol.

Troopers stopped Davion Black, 29, around 11 p.m. on State Route 348 in Scioto County for a marked lanes violation.

While interacting with Black, troopers saw drug residue and a firearm inside the car.

According to the spokesperson, troopers conducted a plain view search and found 90 grams of cocaine, which is worth approximately $8,100.

Black was booked into the Scioto County Jail on possession of drugs and having weapons under disability charges.

If convicted, Black could face up to 14 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Troopers learned that the firearm found in the car was entered as stolen by the Dayton Police Department, the spokesperson said.

Additional charges related to the firearm are pending.

Davion Black, 29 (Scioto County Jail)

