Ohio coach charged with sending inappropriate photo to student

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio coach was charged with sending an inappropriate photo to a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Berkshire Schools Athletics employee, 35-year-old Nicholas Burzanko of Middlefield, is facing a felony charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to Chardon Municipal Court records obtained by CBS affiliate Cleveland-19.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the Berkshire Local School District website, Burzanko serves as an assistant sport coordinator, baseball coach, and assistant football coach.

Court records state that Burzanko is accused of sending a photo of his penis to a 17-year-old student.

Burkzanko reportedly admitted to sending the photo, “but thought that he was covering up his penis,” according to the records.

The photo was allegedly sent last month via Snapchat. Burzanko is due in court on Nov. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

He was named CVC Valley Division Baseball Coach of the Year earlier in 2024, Cleveland-19 reported.

Nurzanko was placed on leave, according to a statement from School District officials.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



