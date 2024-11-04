14-year-old boy dead after ATV crash in Ohio

BUCYRUS — A 14-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash in Ohio over the weekend.

Deputies responded around 7:10 p.m. to State Route 96 in Crawford County on initial reports of an ATV accident, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The sheriff’s office told Columbus media outlets that the ATV rolled over and ejected two occupants.

The two passengers suffered minor injuries, NBC 4 in Columbus reported.

Medics transported the driver, a 14-year-old boy, to an area hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

