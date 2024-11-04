Several area high schools play in next round of OHSAA football tournament

OHIO — Several area high schools will play this week in the next round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) football tournament.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher will have all the highlights of the regional quarterfinals on Friday night starting at 11:13 p.m. on Touchdown 7.

OHSAA announced the regional quarterfinal pairings on Sunday afternoon.

The higher-seeded teams will host all games.

This will be the last week for home games.

The regional semifinals, finals, and state semifinals will be played at a neutral site starting next week.

The state championship games are on Dec. 5-7 in Canton.

The area high schools that play Friday night are listed below and in bold.

They are:

Division I

Region 2

No. 8 Huber Heights Wayne at No. 1 Fairmont (Kettering), 7 pm

No. 7 Springboro at No. 2 Centerville (Centerville), 7 pm

No. 14 Dublin Coffman at No. 6 Lebanon (Lebanon), 7 pm

Division II

Region 8

No. 8 Butler at No. 1 Anderson (Cincinnati), 7 pm

No. 5 Mount Healthy at No. 4 Badin (Hamilton), 7 pm

Division III

Region 12

No. 8 Memorial at No. 1 Tippecanoe (Tipp City), 7 pm

No. 12 Chaminade Julienne at No. 4 London (London), 7 pm

No. 10 Wilmington at No. 2 Wapakoneta (Wapakoneta), 7 pm

No. 6 Archbishop McNicholas at No. 3 Bellbrook (Bellbrook), 7 pm

Division IV

Region 16

Division V

Region 20

No. 9 Bath at No. 1 Greeneview (Jamestown), 7 pm

No. 5 Indian Lake (9-2) at No. 4 Preble Shawnee, 7 pm (Camden)

No. 7 Miami East (8-3) at No. 2 West Liberty-Salem (West Liberty), 7 pm

No. 11 Madeira (6-5) at No. 3 Waynesville (8-3), (Waynesville, 7 pm

Division VI

Region 24

No. 8 Northeastern at No. 1 Coldwater (Coldwater), 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Purcell Marian at No. 3 Anna (Anna), 7 pm

Division VII

Region 28

No. 9 Tri-Village (9-2) at No. 1 Marion Local (Maria Stein), 7 pm

No. 5 Lehman Catholic (9-2) at No. 4 Ansonia (Ansonia), 7 pm

No. 7 St. Henry (7-4) at No. 2 Minster (Minster), 7 pm

No. 11 Fort Loramie (6-5) at No. 3 College Prep (Cincinnati), 7 pm

