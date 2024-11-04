Several area high schools play in next round of OHSAA football tournament

OHIO — Several area high schools will play this week in the next round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) football tournament.
News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher will have all the highlights of the regional quarterfinals on Friday night starting at 11:13 p.m. on Touchdown 7.
OHSAA announced the regional quarterfinal pairings on Sunday afternoon.
The higher-seeded teams will host all games.
This will be the last week for home games.
The regional semifinals, finals, and state semifinals will be played at a neutral site starting next week.
The state championship games are on Dec. 5-7 in Canton.
The area high schools that play Friday night are listed below and in bold.
They are:
Division I
Region 2
- No. 8 Huber Heights Wayne at No. 1 Fairmont (Kettering), 7 pm
- No. 7 Springboro at No. 2 Centerville (Centerville), 7 pm
- No. 14 Dublin Coffman at No. 6 Lebanon (Lebanon), 7 pm
Division II
Region 8
- No. 8 Butler at No. 1 Anderson (Cincinnati), 7 pm
- No. 6 Harrison at No. 3 Xenia (Xenia), 7 pm
- No. 5 Mount Healthy at No. 4 Badin (Hamilton), 7 pm
Division III
Region 12
- No. 8 Memorial at No. 1 Tippecanoe (Tipp City), 7 pm
- No. 12 Chaminade Julienne at No. 4 London (London), 7 pm
- No. 10 Wilmington at No. 2 Wapakoneta (Wapakoneta), 7 pm
- No. 6 Archbishop McNicholas at No. 3 Bellbrook (Bellbrook), 7 pm
Division IV
Region 16
- No. 13 BrookvillNo. 2 Wyomingt (Cincinnati), 7 pm
- No 10. Alter at No 2 Wyoming (Cincinnati), 7 pm
- No. 6 Taylor at No. 3 Valley View (Germantown), 7 pm
Division V
Region 20
- No. 9 Bath at No. 1 Greeneview (Jamestown), 7 pm
- No. 5 Indian Lake (9-2) at No. 4 Preble Shawnee, 7 pm (Camden)
- No. 7 Miami East (8-3) at No. 2 West Liberty-Salem (West Liberty), 7 pm
- No. 11 Madeira (6-5) at No. 3 Waynesville (8-3), (Waynesville, 7 pm
Division VI
Region 24
- No. 8 Northeastern at No. 1 Coldwater (Coldwater), 7:30 p.m.
- No. 11 Purcell Marian at No. 3 Anna (Anna), 7 pm
Division VII
Region 28
- No. 9 Tri-Village (9-2) at No. 1 Marion Local (Maria Stein), 7 pm
- No. 5 Lehman Catholic (9-2) at No. 4 Ansonia (Ansonia), 7 pm
- No. 7 St. Henry (7-4) at No. 2 Minster (Minster), 7 pm
- No. 11 Fort Loramie (6-5) at No. 3 College Prep (Cincinnati), 7 pm
