Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton late Sunday afternoon.

Dayton Police & Fire posted on social media that firefighters responded to the 900 block of Clover Street on reports of a structure fire.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was showing when firefighters arrived just after 5:05 p.m.

They found a fire in the kitchen but got it under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

We will update this story.

