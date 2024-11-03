Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton late Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police & Fire posted on social media that firefighters responded to the 900 block of Clover Street on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek reveals cancer diagnosis
- Residential structure fully engulfed in flames in Dayton
- Third high-performance SUV stolen from Ohio airport long-term parking garage
Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was showing when firefighters arrived just after 5:05 p.m.
They found a fire in the kitchen but got it under control.
The cause remains under investigation.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]