‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor James Van Der Beek has revealed he’s been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The 47-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” star spoke to People Magazine about his diagnosis, saying he’s been dealing with it privately and “taking steps to resolve it.”

“There’s reason for optimism and I’m feeling good,” he said.

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, which makes up the large intestine in the digestive system, according to the American Cancer Society.

It’s the third most common cancer diagnosis in the United States, the Cleveland Clinic reported.

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have six children.

Van Der Beek starred as Dawson Leery for six seasons on “Dawson’s Creek.” He’s also known for roles in films like “Varsity Blues” and shows such as “One Tree Hill,” “CSI: Cyber,” and “Don’t Trust the B---- In Apartment 23.” He also voiced Boris in the children’s show, “Vampirina.”

