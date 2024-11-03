1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Butler County

MADISON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash in Butler County Saturday night.

Around 11:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Woodsdale Road in Madison Township on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a black Jeep was being driven off-road when it went over an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver of the jeep, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead by medics on scene.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

