Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers have responded to a motorcycle crash in Huber Heights on Saturday night.

Huber Heights officers were dispatched around 9:34 p.m. to State Route 202 and Interstate 70 on reports of a motorcycle crash.

There are injuries with this crash, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.

An iWitness 7 viewer tells us that several medics are on the scene.

No other information was made available.

We will update this story.

