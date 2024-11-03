Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers have responded to a motorcycle crash in Huber Heights on Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Huber Heights officers were dispatched around 9:34 p.m. to State Route 202 and Interstate 70 on reports of a motorcycle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Troopers ID 2 dead after U-Haul slams into back of semi
- CareFlight transports 75-year-old woman to hospital after head-on crash
- Man formally charged after mother of 3 shot, killed in Darke County
There are injuries with this crash, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.
An iWitness 7 viewer tells us that several medics are on the scene.
No other information was made available.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]