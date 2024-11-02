CareFlight transports 75-year-old woman to hospital after head-on crash

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight transported a 75-year-old woman to the hospital after a head-on crash in Darke County on Saturday.

Deputies and medics responded to Weavers Station Road south U.S. 36 West at 9:40 a.m. on reports of a crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 45-year-old man drove a 2024 GMC Truck southbound on Weavers Station when he traveled off the centerline. He hit a 2013 Chevy Equinox head-on.

CareFlight flew Sherry Lawrence, 75, to Kettering Health. Her condition is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics treated and released the 45-year-old man from the scene. He was cited for traveling left-of-center.

The Liberty Township Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue provided mutual aid.

