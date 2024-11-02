Local

Busy road closed as firefighters investigate silo fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A busy road is closed as firefighters investigate a silo fire.

Hamilton Township Police wrote on social media that the southbound lanes of State Route 48 are closed between Schlottman and Baxter Roads.

Firefighters responded just after 5:30 p.m. reports of a silo fire at the 10000 block of State Route 48.

Police have asked drivers to find an alternate route.

We will update this story.

