Busy road closed as firefighters investigate silo fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A busy road is closed as firefighters investigate a silo fire.

Hamilton Township Police wrote on social media that the southbound lanes of State Route 48 are closed between Schlottman and Baxter Roads.

Firefighters responded just after 5:30 p.m. reports of a silo fire at the 10000 block of State Route 48.

Police have asked drivers to find an alternate route.

We will update this story.

South ST RT 48 is currently closed between Schlottman Rd. and Baxter Rd. as @HamiltonTwpFR76 investigates a silo fire. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/oLz8DUyX4y — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) November 2, 2024

