Driver caught going nearly 2 times the speed limit on I-75

WARREN COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper caught a driver going nearly 2 times the posted speed limit on I-75 in Warren County.

In a post shared to Facebook, the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared body camera footage of a trooper with the Lebanon post stopping a driver on I-75 in Warren County.

The driver was reportedly going 129 miles per hour in a posted 65-mile-per-hour zone.

The driver was cited for speeding.

This year in October, over 1,000 speed-related crashes have occurred on Ohio roadways according to OSHP.

