Third high-performance SUV stolen from Ohio Airport long-term parking garage

COLUMBUS — Three high-priced SUVs have been stolen from an Ohio airport’s long-term parking lot in less than a month.

Between Oct. 10 and Oct. 27 three vehicles of the same make and model were stolen from the fifth floor of the long-term parking garage at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

Over the past six years, 10 vehicles had been stolen from the parking garage, according to the airport. Now, three have been stolen in less than a month.

All three vehicles were Jeep Cherokee Trackhawks. Only one of the SUVs have been recovered.

The recovered Trackhawk was stripped down to the frame and found about six miles from the airport.

“I can confirm this is the third vehicle with the same make and model. This is rare to happen. We have a million cars that go in and out of the parking garage,” said Breann González Almos, spokesperson for the airport.

The Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk is considered a rare vehicle. Jeep stopped production of the high-performance SUV two years ago and thefts aren’t only happening at the airport.

A Columbus Car dealer has had between three to four of the same SUVs stolen from his lot, WBNS-10 TV reported. They have since moved the car into the showroom and off the lot to prevent further thefts.

“This is larger than just the airport. The investigation has multiple entities in it, " said Almos.

Airport police are working with Columbus police to try and figure out who is behind these thefts.

