Residential structure fully engulfed in flames in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a residential structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 6:09 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Kastner Ave and Xenia Ave on reports of a structure fire.

The building is believed to be a vacant residential structure, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Footage from an iWitness7 Viewer shows the house nearly burnt to the ground, with black smoke visible from the highway.

This is a developing story.

