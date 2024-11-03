49-year-old stepfather accused of shooting stepson taken in custody

CELINA — A 49-year-old stepfather accused of shooting his stepson is in custody in Celina.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded early Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of N. Sugar Street on initial reports of a reported domestic disturbance, according to a Celina Police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Mangus, 25, on the ground in front of the house after being shot in the back.

A witness identified Samuel Paul, 49, also a resident, as the shooter.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation revealed that there had been a prior domestic disturbance at that address and Magnus left his children. He returned with the witness to retrieve items for the children.

The witness heard yelling and was at the front door when Mangus left. He said Paul reached around to shoot Mangus in the back as he was leaving, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the shooting victim to Mercer Health where he was flown to a Dayton area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery, but his condition is not known at this time.

Paul is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a preliminary felony charge of felonious assault.

Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor is reviewing the case.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



