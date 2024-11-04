Local

Medics respond to single vehicle crash in Miami Township

By WHIO Staff

Springboro Pk Crash Miami Twp Courtesy of the Miami Valley Fire District on Facebook. (Miami Valley Fire District)

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Medics responded to a crash in Miami Township Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Springboro Pike near Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics were called to the scene, but details on injuries were not immediately available.

Pictures from the scene posted on the Miami Valley Fire District Facebook page show one vehicle with damage on the front of the car.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read