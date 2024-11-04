Firefighters respond to garage fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a garage fire in Darke County Sunday night.
Deputies and firefighters were dispatched at 8:06 p.m. to the 1700 block of Wagner Road on initial reports of a garage fire, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Initial scanner traffic indicated the garage was full of flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.
We will update this story.
