Did you see it? Blue/green flash lights up Miami Valley sky

CLARK COUNTY — Videos captured a blue/green flash in the sky Sunday night.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn shared the videos on social media.

He said cameras captured a bright blue/green flash in the sky in Clark County around 9:20 p.m.

iWitness7 viewer Terri Norris shared the videos with Nick.

