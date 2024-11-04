Jury reaches verdict in trial of ex-Ohio police officer who shot, killed unarmed man

COLUMBUS — A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Columbus police officer Adam Coy for the shooting death of Andre Hill.

The jury deliberated for more than two days before finding Coy guilty of murder, reckless homicide, and felonious assault, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Coy was a 17-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police at the time of the shooting.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Coy was called to Oberlin Avenue to investigate a disturbance. He said the complaint was for an SUV that was turning on and off repeatedly for several hours.

Police body camera footage showed Hill emerging from the garage of a friend’s house holding up a cellphone in his left hand, his right hand not visible, seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

About 10 minutes passed before officers at the scene began coming to the aid of Hill, who lay bleeding on the garage floor. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

During the trial, Coy testified he fired four times after he spotted what he thought was a silver revolver as Hill was emerging from the garage.

The defense argued Coy believed his life was in danger.

The judge scheduled sentencing for Nov. 25.

