Unsolved double murder in Ohio to be featured on Netflix series

OHIO — An unsolved double murder in Ohio will be featured on a Netflix documentary series this week, according to our CBS affiliates WOIO-19 TV and WKYC-3 TV.

Five years ago, longtime friends Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown were shot and killed while sitting on a bench at the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation.

Cleveland Metroparks Police Department and the Cleveland Division of the FBI said the shooting happened on June 4, 2019, sometime between 5:08 and 5:15 p.m., WKYC-TV reported.

Family and community members have worked to raise awareness for the pair as the story has gained national attention, WOIO-19 reported.

This weekend families passed out yard signs to people throughout the community.

The case will premiere on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries on Oct. 2.

A $100,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution in this case, both stations reported.

