AES Ohio provides update as thousands remain without power in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — AES Ohio provided an update Sunday morning as thousands remain without power across the Miami Valley.

“Over 80% of our community is back online, and our teams are making progress around the clock to bring back service to the remaining 25,000 customers affected by the recent storm,” AES Ohio said in a social media post.

According to the post, crews are aiming to have the remaining impacted customers restored by Monday.

“Today, we have a combined force of 635 people, including line crews, storm team members, tree crews, and out-of-state crews. We are all working together to safely bring your power back,” the post said.

We will continue providing updates.

Nearly 80% of customers are back online. Our crews, including support teams from out of state, are working 24/7 to restore power to the remaining 25,000 affected. We aim to have everyone restored by Monday, 9/30. Please allow crews space as they work. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/xXn0pYS3nP — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) September 29, 2024







