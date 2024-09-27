Over 2,000 without power across the Miami Valley

Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley
As of 5:38 a.m., 2,060 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
Most of the outages are reported in Montgomery County, with 1,930 outages reported.
In Preble county, 102 outages were reported.
18 outages were reported in Miami County.
