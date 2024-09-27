Hurricane Helene: High Wind Warning issued for parts of area; heavy rain, strong winds expected

MIAMI VALLEY — Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida Thursday and is impacting the Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties starting at noon until 10 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Champaign, Clark, Darke, and Miami counties starting at noon until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is closely monitoring Hurricane Helene and the impacts we’ll see here in the Miami Valley. He’ll have the latest timing and track of the storm and how much rain we’ll see over the coming days LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Wind Alerts Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

We will see steady rainfall in time for Friday morning’s commute, but this wave will be the “lighter” of the two waves, according to Marando.

Winds will steadily increase throughout the day with peak sustained winds of 20-35 mph and gusts of 45-55 mph during the afternoon and early afternoon.

A few 60 mph gusts are possible south of Dayton, Marando said.

Futurecast for Friday 3:30 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Scattered reports of tree, property damage, or power damage are possible.

Heavy rain could lead to pockets of localized flooding south of Dayton.

The late afternoon and evening rainfall will make for tough travel and messy high school football games on Friday night, Marando stated.

This story will continue to be updated.

7 Day Forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

