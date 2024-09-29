50-year-old man injured in stabbing near Harrison Twp hotel; Suspect in custody

HARRISON TWP — A 50-year-old man was injured in a stabbing in Harrison Township Saturday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the Express Inn Hotel, at 4101 Keats Drive, around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 5-year-old man in the parking lot with a stab wound to the stomach.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are not available at this time.

The initial investigation revealed an argument between the man and a woman had occurred, resulting in the woman stabbing the man.

The woman was located by deputies nearby and was taken to the Montgomery County Jail for Felonious Assault.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations.

