Authorities investigating reported stabbing near Harrison Township hotel

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are responding to reports of a stabbing in Harrison Township Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the Express Inn Hotel, at 4101 Keats Drive, around 9:20 p.m.
Information on any possible injuries or suspects was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
This is a developing story.
