Man accused of biting officer during arrest in Dayton

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly biting an officer during an arrest this week.

Matthew Spencer, 51, was charged Thursday with assault of a peace officer and obstructing official business, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Wednesday, Dayton officers responded to reports of an assault at an apartment on Johnson Street. When they got to the scene, they spoke to the resident and Spencer.

Officers asked Spencer to identify himself “because they had probable cause to believe he was trespassing,” but he refused to do so.

“Officers attempted to place handcuffs on Spencer and he began to physically fight with them,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

During the altercation, Spencer allegedly bit one of the officers in the left thigh, “causing immediate physical pain.”

Another officer’s glasses were broken during the struggle.

Officers were eventually able to identify Spencer with the help of the resident and learned he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Spencer remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

