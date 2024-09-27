Two people shot over line-cutting at Ohio pizza restaurant

COLUMBUS — Two people were shot during an argument over cutting in line at an Ohio Pizza restaurant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus police told NBC 4 that one person is in stable condition and another is in serious condition after a shooting at the Del Baggio Pizzeria in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrived on scene around 3:15 a.m. Friday and found one victim with a gunshot wound to the back, NBC 4 reported.

There were no available details about the other victim’s injury. No other injuries were reported.

The dispute started after the victims cut in line at the pizza shop, NBC 4 reported, leading to an argument and shooting.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



