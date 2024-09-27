Shooting victim arrives at hospital shortly after shots fired report in Trotwood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital on Friday morning.

Representatives from the Dayton VA Medical Center reported that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital around 11:01 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Not long before that, around 10:46 a.m., a 911 caller reported shots being fired on Fruedenberger Avenue in Trotwood, which is just over 2.5 miles from the Dayton VA.

Dispatchers could not confirm if the calls were related.

