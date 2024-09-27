Young’s Jersey Dairy cancels attractions due to weather

YELLOW SPRINGS — Several attractions at Young’s Jersey Dairy have been closed due to weather.

As the remnants of now Tropical Storm Helene makes it’s up toward the Miami Valley, heavy winds and rains are expected.

In a post made on Facebook, Young’s Jersey Dairy announced several attractions will be closed today.

“Due to the incoming weather, for the safety of our tractor drivers & guests, Cowvin’s Corny Maze, Pick Your Own Pumpkins & Wagon Tour on the Farm are all closed today,” the post read.

A decision will be made later today about whether or not the Haunted Wagon Rides and Scary Stories will remain open, though it does not seem likely, according to the post.

The Dairy Store and Cowtherine’s Carousel will be opened as scheduled.

