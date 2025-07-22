Do you recognize them? Police looking for people involved in thefts from Kroger

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?
The Kettering Police Department is looking for two people they say were involved in thefts from Kroger.
Both people were involved in thefts that occurred at Kroger on July 16, according to the department.
If you have any information on either person, contact Ptl. Ireton at 937-296-2555.
