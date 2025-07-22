Do you recognize them? Police looking for people involved in thefts from Kroger

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kettering Police Department is looking for two people they say were involved in thefts from Kroger.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both people were involved in thefts that occurred at Kroger on July 16, according to the department.

If you have any information on either person, contact Ptl. Ireton at 937-296-2555.

KPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured below, who were both involved in thefts that... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, July 21, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group