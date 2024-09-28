Storm damage forces Ohio Renaissance Festival to close Saturday

WAYNESVILLE — The Ohio Renaissance Festival will not be open on Saturday after storms with high winds moved through the Miami Valley.

Organizers shared on social media that the storms caused a power outage, which caused the festival to close for the day.

“The festival cannot open today due to a power outage. Estimated restoration is 6 hours,” organizers wrote.

The festival is expected to be back open on Sunday.

Tickets for today will be honored tomorrow or on Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 26, or Oct. 27

“Special event tickets for today will be automatically refunded,” organizers stated.

