Reported stabbing under investigation in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police in Huber Heights responded to reports of a stabbing on Saturday morning.

The stabbing was reported around 8:22 a.m. in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Road.

Dispatchers confirmed officers were on the scene, investigating.

A medic transported at least one person to an area hospital, according to dispatch records. Additional information about injuries was not immediately made available.

We’ve reached out to Huber Heights Police for more information. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

