Reported stabbing under investigation in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police in Huber Heights responded to reports of a stabbing on Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The stabbing was reported around 8:22 a.m. in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Two people shot over line-cutting at Ohio pizza restaurant
- Man dies after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds; another man injured
- 34-year-old woman killed in shooting, man arrested after leaving scene in Greenville
Dispatchers confirmed officers were on the scene, investigating.
A medic transported at least one person to an area hospital, according to dispatch records. Additional information about injuries was not immediately made available.
We’ve reached out to Huber Heights Police for more information. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]