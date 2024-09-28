Police asking for public’s help after man seriously injured in shooting near Springfield bar

SPRINGFIELD — Police are asking for the community’s help after a man was seriously hurt in a shooting last weekend.

Springfield police and medics were called to The Buckeye Sports Lounge, on 126 W High Street, before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd helping a man who had been shot, according to a social media post from the Springfield Police Division.

The victim was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

The division said detectives believe multiple people witnessed this shooting and are asking for the public to share any photos or videos taken that night.

Anyone with information or photos is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7685 or spdtip@springfieldohio.gov. You can also call Detective Miller directly at (937) 324-7709.

“Your assistance is crucial in helping us resolve this investigation,” the post said.

Additional information on this shooting was not immediately available.

