At least 1 injured in shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Around 1:27 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 120 block of West High Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, crews found one person with a gunshot wound according to the Springfield Police Officer-in-charge.

The person was taken to an area hospital. Details on their condition were not immediately available.

It is unclear if anyone else was hurt in this shooting, or if a suspect has been located.

This is a developing story.

