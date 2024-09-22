At least 1 injured in shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Around 1:27 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 120 block of West High Street on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, crews found one person with a gunshot wound according to the Springfield Police Officer-in-charge.
The person was taken to an area hospital. Details on their condition were not immediately available.
It is unclear if anyone else was hurt in this shooting, or if a suspect has been located.
This is a developing story.
