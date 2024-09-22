Car crashes into restaurant in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A car crashed into a restaurant in Montgomery County Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 in custody after police receive ‘concerning information’ about high school homecoming dance
- Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Clark County
- Kitchen fire closes restaurant in Vandalia for the weekend
Initial reports indicate the crash happened before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road.
News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw a car that crashed into the side of Sake Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar.
The wall appeared to be damaged, but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.
Our crews also saw Miami Township police, fire crews, and a tow truck.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]