Car crashes into restaurant in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A car crashed into a restaurant in Montgomery County Saturday night.

Initial reports indicate the crash happened before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road.

News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw a car that crashed into the side of Sake Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar.

The wall appeared to be damaged, but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Our crews also saw Miami Township police, fire crews, and a tow truck.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

Car into Sake Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

