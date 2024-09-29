Thousands still without power 24 hours after powerful wind, heavy rain moves through area

MIAMI VALLEY — Tens of thousands of people in the Miami Valley are still without power Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the power outage happened after the remnants of Hurricane Helene slammed into the region, with heavy rain and powerful winds knocking down trees and power lines.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cancino family told News Center 7 that his family lost power around 12:05 p.m. on Friday.

He is not happy about the situation but is finding a way to pass the time.

“We light candles and do puzzles. Basically. That’s all we do,” Boston Cancino said.

Danny Cancino and his wife came up with an emergency plan since it’s been well over 24 hours without power.

“She was like, let’s get out. She plans on bringing my stuff over to my dad’s. He gave the okay this morning so we got everything out of the fridge and got it over to his house,” he said.

Homes aren’t the only places impacted by this outage.

A Walmart in Xenia and Fairborn Senior Living are just a few of the large-scale facilities impacted by the outage.

The manager of Fairborn Senior Living told News Center 7 that they’ve called AES Ohio at least 20 times to get answers.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talked to AES Ohio spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel about what they’re doing to get the power back on.

“We have 70 line crews working and 50 vegetation crews. So of course, our line crews are out there in the field,” Kabel said.

Kabel said AES Ohio expects restoration efforts to continue through Sunday night.

The Cancino’s said they are just trying to stay positive during this outage.

“I think you get in mind that everything that you have going on is a priority, and you just got to shift your focus, then, you know, life doesn’t revolve around you and your stuff,” Danny said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



