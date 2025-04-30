Shooting deaths of 2 teens highlights need to launch Violence Interruption Program, mayor says

DAYTON — Dayton’s mayor is speaking out after two school-aged teens were shot and killed within a three-day span.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to Mayor Mims about the gun violence among young people. He calls it a community issue tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

17-year-old Adrien Totty died in a shooting near a playground in the middle of the Whitmore Arms Apartments off Midway Avenue Saturday night.

14-year-old Lizaiah Burdette died early Tuesday morning when he was left bleeding out in a car on Davis Avenue.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said just one teen death from gun violence is one too many.

Mims also said the city can’t get his Violence Interruption Program up and running fast enough.

